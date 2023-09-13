Boylan soccer rolls by the Blue Thunder

The Titans visit Belvidere North for a NIC-10 matchup
By Gia Lanci
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Boys soccer season is in full swing. Belvidere North is 5-1 this season losing only to conference foe, East, in a shoot-out. The Blue Thunder host Boylan who are 4-3-2 on the year with only one of those being a conference game beating the belvidere bucs by a whooping 8-nothing.

