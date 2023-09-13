Belvidere’s Apollo Theatre reopening Sept. 16

By Jim Hagerty
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -Although the iconic marquee that at the historic Apollo Theatre in downtown Belvidere for many years is gone, the venue will reopen Saturday, just shy of six months after a tornado tore off parts of the roof on March 31, sending heavy debris down onto concertgoers who were inside the 121-year-old building.

One person died and dozens were injured.

Structural engineers and contractors acted swiftly stabilize the building in order to bring the theater back online. A combination of private and disaster relief dollars funded the repair project.

“It’s a tragedy that they were hit with a tornado,” Belvidere Mayor Clinton Morris said. “They seemed to suffer brunt of the tornado that passed through our downtown area. However, they have done a great job in rebuilding, and very quickly.”

Saturday’s “Viva Mexico” events at the Apollo includes four bands and a DJ.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Forest preserve public indecency arrests
5 face indecency charges after local forest preserve arrests
Beacon Hill apartment fire
Family pet dies in Rockford apartment fire
One killed in Boone County rollover crash
Roscoe teen dies in Boone County rollover crash
Bradley Jenkins was initially charged with third-degree felony domestic assault.
Man sentenced to probation after wife recorded fight that ended with her dead
San Francisco 49ers' Colin Kaepernick warms up before an NFL football game on Sept. 18, 2016.
Report: Colin Kaepernick’s agent contacts Jets about NFL comeback after Aaron Rodgers injury

Latest News

Now, groups across the state will come together to make sure this portion of the law will be...
SAFE T Act: Pre-Trial fairness goes into effect Sept. 18
Rockford University students help out during 'Day of Service'
Rockford University students help out during 'Day of Service'
Belvidere's Apollo Theatre reopening Sept. 16
The act goes into effect on Monday
SAFE T Act: Pre-Trial fairness portion of the law goes into effect on September 18th