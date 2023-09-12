Slow clearing to occur overnight, fog to develop toward morning

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Monday’s rain was desperately needed, that isn’t up for debate. It did, however, make for a rather dreary and dismal day, with temperatures not getting out of the middle 60s.

A slow clearing trend is to get underway in the hours to come. However, in the wake of Monday’s rains and the fact that winds are expected to go light or calm, the added moisture in the lower levels could cause fog to develop in many spots well after midnight, and possibly sticking around through Tuesday’s morning commute.

Fog is likely early in the day on Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Fog should be rather quick to lift Tuesday, and sunshine is to take over, at least for a few hours, to start the day. Temperatures are to top out in the upper 60s to near 70° before clouds roll back in shortly after the noon hour.

A good deal of sunshine is likely to start out our Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As the afternoon progresses, though, a series of upper level disturbances may touch off a handful of showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms as well. These are to be isolated to widely scattered in coverage, meaning not all of us will get wet. Those that do should expect showers and storms to move through quite quickly, only lasting up to a half hour at a time. Rain should be out of the area altogether no later than midnight.

Isolated to widely scattered showers and storms are possible Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

From there on out, quiet weather is expected for basically the rest of the week. Sunshine will dominate on Wednesday, though winds out of the northeast will again prevent us from getting out of the 60s.

Sunshine should prevail for most of Wednesday as well. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Come Thursday, as winds realign out of the southwest, temperatures should reach between 70° and 75° underneath a full complement of sunshine.

Sunshine is to dominate for most of Thursday as well. Southerly winds will allow for modest warming to take place. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sun-splashed skies are likely to prevail at least through the weekend, if not longer.

