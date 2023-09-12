Slow clearing to occur overnight, fog to develop toward morning
Cooler temperature regime to stick around
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Monday’s rain was desperately needed, that isn’t up for debate. It did, however, make for a rather dreary and dismal day, with temperatures not getting out of the middle 60s.
A slow clearing trend is to get underway in the hours to come. However, in the wake of Monday’s rains and the fact that winds are expected to go light or calm, the added moisture in the lower levels could cause fog to develop in many spots well after midnight, and possibly sticking around through Tuesday’s morning commute.
Fog should be rather quick to lift Tuesday, and sunshine is to take over, at least for a few hours, to start the day. Temperatures are to top out in the upper 60s to near 70° before clouds roll back in shortly after the noon hour.
As the afternoon progresses, though, a series of upper level disturbances may touch off a handful of showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms as well. These are to be isolated to widely scattered in coverage, meaning not all of us will get wet. Those that do should expect showers and storms to move through quite quickly, only lasting up to a half hour at a time. Rain should be out of the area altogether no later than midnight.
From there on out, quiet weather is expected for basically the rest of the week. Sunshine will dominate on Wednesday, though winds out of the northeast will again prevent us from getting out of the 60s.
Come Thursday, as winds realign out of the southwest, temperatures should reach between 70° and 75° underneath a full complement of sunshine.
Sun-splashed skies are likely to prevail at least through the weekend, if not longer.
