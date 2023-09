ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Some sunshine late morning/early afternoon with highs around 70. Shower/T-Storm chances 4PM to 11PM with low dropping to 49 degrees. Upper 60′s tomorrow with a mix of sun and clouds. 70′s to play out through the weekend with dry conditions. Next shot of any rain would be Tuesday next week.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.