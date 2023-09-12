Rockford cyclists prep for 12th annual Tour De North End festival

Cyclists get ready to ride Rockford's north end during its annual bicycle festival and block...
Cyclists get ready to ride Rockford's north end during its annual bicycle festival and block party, Tour De North End.(TNDE)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A fun, bicycle-friendly event is less than two weeks away and locals are gearing up for a big turnout.

The 12th annual festival and block party is set for Saturday, Sept. 23, and encourages cyclists to stop at 16 north-end businesses including Pinnon Meats, Kegel’s Bicycle Shop, Mrs. Fisher’s Potato Chips, Whiskey’s Roadhouse, The West Side Show Room and The Olympic Tavern―in the name of getting outside and supporting the neighborhood.

Organizers say the event brings a sense of community to Rockford’s north end while promoting bike safety and awareness.

Live music kicks off at 11 a.m. during check in and festivities carry on throughout the day―with something for everyone. Admission to the block party (rain or shine!) is free, and a portion of the registration proceeds will be donated to the United Way’s Rollin’Strong program. Riders can preregister online or buy a ticket on the day of the event.

Tour De North End rider schedule:

Register/check-in - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Olympic Tavern, 2327 N. Main Street in Rockford.

Ride starts - 1 p.m. Riders will collect passport stamps from as many participating businesses as possible— the more stamps collected, the more chances to win prizes!

Return/redeem passports - 430 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Olympic Tavern. Passports cannot be redeemed after 6 p.m.

Prize drawings - 6:30 p.m. at The Olympic Tavern.

For a full list of participating businesses or the block party schedule, visit tourdenorthend.com.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed in Boone County rollover crash
Roscoe teen dies in Boone County rollover crash
A young dog is recovering after the Animal Rescue League of Iowa Services found him with an...
Rescuers treat dog found with embedded collar
Conklin Drive Shooting
Man dies in Rockford shooting
Conklin Drive Shooting
Murder investigation underway after shooting on Conklin Drive
Fire crews respond to the scene at Archer Daniel Midland Co. after an explosion at the East...
Explosion, fire at Archer Daniels Midland facility in Illinois injures 8 employees

Latest News

Bites of Beloit Restaurant Week officially started Tuesday and will feature restaurant...
Bites of Beloit kicks off this week
Rockford Labor Day parade kicks off Sept. 4
Rockford Labor Day parade kicks off Sept. 4
The Rockford Public Library will host the Zoom conversation September 6.
Rockford Public Library to host Pulitzer Prize-winning author
YWCA to host 'One Table' dinner, fundraising event
YWCA to host 'One Table' dinner, fundraising event