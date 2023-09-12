A rainy evening with a few rumbles of thunder possible for Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - This afternoon the abundance of sunshine from the morning will start to hide as clouds make their way into the area. Temperatures won’t be affected by this cloud cover as we will get up to the lower 70s.

A weak low pressure system is making its way through this evening giving us a rain chance as well as some cooler temperatures. (DJ Baker)

These clouds however, will bring in rain chances through the evening. Most of the rain will occur from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a few lingering spotty showers. There could be a few rumbles of thunder but we don’t expect there to be any severe threat associated with this system. Rain should be done by midnight. Sadly rainfall totals won’t be too impressive as a tenth of an inch is expected with this system.

We have a risk of thunderstorms this evening but we don't have any threats of severe storms. (DJ Baker)

Clouds stick around through the overnight hours with lows in the lower 50s.

Wednesday clouds will have trouble leaving our area giving us partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s.

Heading into Wednesday night clouds finally leave our area giving us clear skies with lows in the upper 40s. This clearing will allow fog to develop in the early morning hours of Thursday so make sure you slow down and turn on your fog lamps to help stay safe for your morning commute.

Some advice on how to stay safe commuting in foggy conditions. (DJ Baker)

Thursday looks to be quite sunny with highs in the mid 70s. These highs continue through Saturday before Sunday temperatures cool slightly to highs in the low 70s.

Slightly warmer weather pattern is expected through the later part of the work week before another cool off Sunday (DJ Baker)

