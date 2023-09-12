Pierce’s 1000th career kill helps Genoa-Kingston volleyball beat Rochelle

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GENOA, Ill. (WIFR) - Genoa-Kingston girls volleyball makes it 12 wins in a row after beating Rochelle 2-0 Monday night.

How it happened:

1st Set: Alivia Keegan set up Alayna Pierce for her 1000th career kill that put GK up 3-2. Later in the set, Rochelle’s Lauren Dyer records a kill to tie the match at 14. Lady Cogs on a roll after that as Pierce records another. GK takes the first set 25-15.

2nd Set: The lady cogs would have an 11-3 lead at one point, but Rochelle’s Ali Ohlinger set one over the net and onto the floor to make it a 13-11 GK lead. Lady Hubs would make it a two-point match later in the set, but the Lady cogs would take the second set 25-21.

Here’s what GK senior outside hitter Alayna Pierce had to say after her 1000th career kill:

“I was super excited cause all my family was here to support and all my friends. It’s an exciting moment having all my best friends around me. I really wasn’t thinking about the 1000th kill. I was just hoping to get the ball back over the net like any other play.”

Rockford University football shines in a tight game for home opener
Huskie's have a late rally in their home opener at Huskie Stadium
