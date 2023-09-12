New North Park Fire station design to change due to inflation, chief says

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A new North Park Fire Protection District station approved in June 2022 will look slightly different than originally drafted, according to officials.

The $5 million referendum was approved with the intention of making it more centralized in the district, speeding up response times. However, Fire Chief Joel Hallstrom says, that because of inflation caused by COVID-19, some parts of the design must change.

“Like anything you shoot for the moon, looking at future planning and stuff like that. When the dollars came back to complete that project it was obviously too much. So we’ve shrunk the station down to a square footage that is still more than adequate for our needs,” he told 23 News.

The designs will be sent out for bid Tuesday, and will still meet the needs of firefighters in the district. It will still be centrally located, as well as having appropriate storage for all firefighting equipment. Hallstrom says it’s important to provide his staff with necessary accommodations, like places to sleep, make food, and get clean since they are mainly a volunteer base. The station receives around 2,100 calls for service each year.

“Even after a fire, we’re supposed to shower quickly to get the contaminants off of us. We just don’t have the facilities to allow that properly now. So to have that, and allow our personnel to be safe and healthy. That’s a huge deal and that’s what we’re really striving for,” he said.

The current facilities should be listed on the market, with the intention of keeping their main station up and running until the new one is complete. Hallstrom says construction on the new building will hopefully be done in winter 2024.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.