Murder investigation underway after shooting on Conklin Drive

Conklin Drive Shooting
Conklin Drive Shooting
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Authorities identified the 22-year-old man who died of complications due to gunshot wounds over the weekend in Rockford.

Jaquone Aldridge was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition Saturday after being shot in the 2500 block of Conklin Drive.

At the hospital, Aldridge went into cardiac arrest, and despite lifesaving efforts, died shortly after.

Rockford police are investigating Aldridge’s death as a murder. No suspects have been named at this time.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed in Boone County rollover crash
Roscoe teen dies in Boone County rollover crash
Conklin Drive Shooting
Man dies in Rockford shooting
Tamale Fest
Tamale Fest returns to Rockford at a new location
A young dog is recovering after the Animal Rescue League of Iowa Services found him with an...
Rescuers treat dog found with embedded collar
The fight that led to the death of 17-year-old Kaleb happened early Thursday evening in the...
Sycamore School District mourns death of high school senior

Latest News

Mercyhealth holds 37th annual NICU reunion
Mercyhealth holds 37th annual NICU reunion
Minocqua Brewing Company
Minocqua Brewing Company plans to open Madison location
A Bible and flowers lay on the 9/11 Memorial in Rockford, Illinois.
9/11 still sparking mental health issues 22 years later
Hundreds flooded the parking lot of the RRVBC to donate blood for those injured in the...
RRVBC reflects on community outreach after 9/11