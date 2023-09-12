Murder investigation underway after shooting on Conklin Drive

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Authorities identified the 22-year-old man who died of complications due to gunshot wounds over the weekend in Rockford.

Jaquone Aldridge was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition Saturday after being shot in the 2500 block of Conklin Drive.

At the hospital, Aldridge went into cardiac arrest, and despite lifesaving efforts, died shortly after.

Rockford police are investigating Aldridge’s death as a murder. No suspects have been named at this time.

