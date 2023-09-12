InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 2

By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(InvestigateTV) — Trains stopping on tracks and blocking roads – sometimes for hours. In some cases, our cameras caught children dangerously crossing stopped trains. We speak to lawmakers and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, pushing for action. Next, “sextortion,” a form of sexual assault, is on the rise and impacting youth across the nation. Plus, an organization empowers artists with disabilities to make and sell their artwork.

