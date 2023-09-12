Freeport City Council discusses 1% sales tax increase

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Residents in the Pretzel City could be getting what they want the most according to city council members, but it comes with a price: a 1% sales tax increase.

A 25-year replacement plan to restore 139 miles of road is the latest way the Freeport City Council hopes to combat poor road conditions, an issue that has plagued the city, according to Don Parker, who serves as the Alderperson of the 4th ward.

“Our roads are horrible, we have to find a way to fix it and right now, that 1% is the best shot we have,” said Alderperson Parker. “Nobody wants to, we all have to pay it and we’ve got high enough taxes, but that’s the number one complaint we get from everybody in town.”

The 1% increase would be added onto the home rule sales tax, which works similarly to the state sales tax, but excludes vehicles, prescription drugs and some food appliances. The increase will push Freeports home rule sales tax to 2.25%, a number that Stephenson County Republican Central Committee Chair Andrew Chesney says is too high.

“This is absolutely the worst time to do so, with rising inflation, overall cost in inflation of food to gas prices to the overall economy, it’s just so unstable,” said Chesney. “There has not been enough dialogue with the citizens of Freeport. That is just out of place for a community that’s not only losing population but struggling with local and national economy.”

Mondays meeting was a committee of the whole meeting, meaning only discussion could be made. A vote will happen at the next city council meeting on September 18.

