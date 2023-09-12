Freeport City Council discusses 1% sales tax increase

Residents in the Pretzel City could be getting what they want the most according to city council members, but it comes with a price: a 1% sales tax increase.
By Jake Pearson
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Residents in the Pretzel City could be getting what they want the most according to city council members, but it comes with a price: a 1% sales tax increase.

A 25-year replacement plan to restore 139 miles of road is the latest way the Freeport City Council hopes to combat poor road conditions, an issue that has plagued the city, according to Don Parker, who serves as the Alderperson of the 4th ward.

“Our roads are horrible, we have to find a way to fix it and right now, that 1% is the best shot we have,” said Alderperson Parker. “Nobody wants to, we all have to pay it and we’ve got high enough taxes, but that’s the number one complaint we get from everybody in town.”

The 1% increase would be added onto the home rule sales tax, which works similarly to the state sales tax, but excludes vehicles, prescription drugs and some food appliances. The increase will push Freeports home rule sales tax to 2.25%, a number that Stephenson County Republican Central Committee Chair Andrew Chesney says is too high.

“This is absolutely the worst time to do so, with rising inflation, overall cost in inflation of food to gas prices to the overall economy, it’s just so unstable,” said Chesney. “There has not been enough dialogue with the citizens of Freeport. That is just out of place for a community that’s not only losing population but struggling with local and national economy.”

Mondays meeting was a committee of the whole meeting, meaning only discussion could be made. A vote will happen at the next city council meeting on September 18.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed in Boone County rollover crash
Roscoe teen dies in Boone County rollover crash
Conklin Drive Shooting
Man dies in Rockford shooting
Tamale Fest
Tamale Fest returns to Rockford at a new location
A young dog is recovering after the Animal Rescue League of Iowa Services found him with an...
Rescuers treat dog found with embedded collar
The fight that led to the death of 17-year-old Kaleb happened early Thursday evening in the...
Sycamore School District mourns death of high school senior

Latest News

Residents in the Pretzel City could be getting what they want the most according to city...
Freeport City Council discusses 1% sales tax increase
Conklin Drive Shooting
Murder investigation underway after shooting on Conklin Drive
Mercyhealth holds 37th annual NICU reunion
Mercyhealth holds 37th annual NICU reunion
Minocqua Brewing Company
Minocqua Brewing Company plans to open Madison location