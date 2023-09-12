Fog again possible Wednesday morning, sun to follow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While Tuesday’s weather was clearly an upgrade over Monday’s, there still managed to be a few setbacks.

Very early on in the morning, fog made for slightly tricky travel in some locales. Secondly, temperatures still fell slightly short of where they should be on September 12, though the 74° high temperature marked a significant improvement over Monday. Lastly, many have encountered or may still encounter multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms, some containing locally heavy downpours.

Things are to quickly turn quieter as the evening progresses, and clearing is to follow. With winds once again going light, if not calm, it’s likely another round of fog assembles over parts of the area. While not expected to be particularly widespread, it’s possible visibility falls enough to have some travel impacts on our morning commute Wednesday.

It's quite likely we'll have fog to contend with yet again Wednesday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Whatever fog that does develop should lift rather easily and rather quickly Wednesday, allowing sunshine to take over once again. Northerly winds will cause our temperatures to take a slight step back compared to Tuesday. High temperatures are unlikely to get out of the 60s over most, if not all of the area.

Sunshine will be dominant on Wednesday, though northerly winds will keep our temperatures in the 60s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clear skies and light winds may again allow fog to develop Wednesday night into early Thursday, though it’s far from a certainty at this juncture.

Thursday’s to see the beginning of a transition back to milder temperatures as winds once again shift to the south. While far from toasty, our temperatures should have little trouble reaching the lower to potentially middle 70s.

Sunshine dominates again Thursday, while southwesterly winds help bring us back to the 70s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Further warming is to occur Friday as winds become a bit better organized out of the southwest. The end result should be our first day with above normal temperatures since Sunday. Highs Friday are forecast to reach 77°.

Friday's looking to be just as spectacular, if not more spectacular compared to Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A weak cold front is now set to drop through the region Saturday, perhaps bringing a small rain chance. More noticeable, though, will be the adjustment to our temperature forecast for the weekend. While earlier forecasts called for temperatures in the middle to upper 70s for both Saturday and Sunday, we’re now calling for temperatures in the lower 70s each day.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.