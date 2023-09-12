Empty nesters say downsizing is the way to go

CHERRY VALLEY Ill. (WIFR) - Fun sizing, not downsizing, according to area realtors is the latest trend for empty nesters looking for a new place to perch.

One couple, Dick and Carol Bennett moved from a large house in Rockford to a small condo in Cherry Valley.

“Housing got scarce in Rockford, and we ended up getting a good price for our old house,” Dick said.

Dick and Carol Bennett lived in their 5-bedroom, 2-story house for 41 years but when their two kids moved out, the house felt too large, and the stairs got too hard.

“He had to have a place large enough in an area that he can do all of this large and this particular condo had that space,” Carol said.

One of the Bennett’s “musts” included a space for Dick’s workshop. Their timeline sped up because their house sold quickly at a high price. That helped them avoid taking out a large mortgage on their new space.

“It had never been valued that high, so we were absolutely thrilled with it, so we were happy to see the market do what it did,” Carol said.

The Bennetts made the offer on their Chery Valley condo the day after seeing it.

“(Houses) go fast with people bidding them up, so you may have them swiped up from under you if you’re not ready with your paperwork,” Dick said.

“You’re doing yourself and your children a favor if you do it while you’re still healthy and you can enjoy the rest of your life,” Connie Paris, Gambino realtor said.

She helped the Bennetts and found that a lot of people are hesitant to move because of improvements to and the memories made in the home.

“I myself have moved several times and you know home is wherever my husband and I are together,” Paris said. “We take pictures with us, we take our memories with us, they’re here, not on the walls.”

According to the Northwest Illinois Alliance of Realtors, if more empty nesters downsized, there would be a greater housing inventory in Rockford. In fact, housing in the Rockford market was down 35% from July 2022 to July 2023.

