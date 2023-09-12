Curb lane of Kilburn at Jefferson Street closed.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford will close the curb lane of Kilburn at Jefferson Street on September 13.

Plans are for construction to be completed by the end of the day on September 14. Repairs to storm water structures were blamed for the construction work.

Drivers are asked to look for alternate routes until construction is complete or to use caution while travelling through the area.

