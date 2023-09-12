Curb lane of Kilburn at Jefferson Street closed.

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Tyler Wauchope
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford will close the curb lane of Kilburn at Jefferson Street on September 13.

Plans are for construction to be completed by the end of the day on September 14. Repairs to storm water structures were blamed for the construction work.

Drivers are asked to look for alternate routes until construction is complete or to use caution while travelling through the area.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed in Boone County rollover crash
Roscoe teen dies in Boone County rollover crash
A young dog is recovering after the Animal Rescue League of Iowa Services found him with an...
Rescuers treat dog found with embedded collar
Conklin Drive Shooting
Man dies in Rockford shooting
Fire crews respond to the scene at Archer Daniel Midland Co. after an explosion at the East...
Explosion, fire at Archer Daniels Midland facility in Illinois injures 8 employees
Conklin Drive Shooting
Murder investigation underway after shooting on Conklin Drive

Latest News

Shower/T-Storm Chances this Evening
Aaron's Tuesday Morning Forecast--9/12/23
Housing in the Rockford market was down 35% from July 2022 to July 2023.
Empty nesters say downsizing is the way to go
Housing in the Rockford market was down 35% from July 2022 to July 2023.
Empty nesters say downsizing is the way to go
Pierce’s 1000th career kill helps Genoa-Kingston volleyball beat Rochelle