5 face indecency charges after local forest preserve arrests

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Five men face criminal charges after a public indecency investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation launched the last week in August after several complaints were submitted to the department involving people at local forest preserves.

The following men have been charged with battery and public indecency:

James Walsh, 81, of Paw Paw and Daniel Gehringer, 62, of Cherry Valley, arrested at Espenscheid Forest Preserve on Perryville Road in Cherry Valley.

Phillip Nemenski, 37, of Footville, Wis., and Thomas Gilbert, 74, of Kingston, arrested at Kishwaukee River Forest Preserve on Blackhawk Road in Rockford.

Gerald Miller, 62, of Beloit, Wis., arrested at Kieselburg Forest Preserve on Swanson Road in Roscoe.

