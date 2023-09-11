RRVBC reflects on community outreach after 9/11

By Sydni Stoffregen
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Following the terrorists attacks upon the United States on September 11, 2001, Rock River Valley Blood Center saw the community come together to show support.

When New York City sent a call for help, RRVBC joined thousands of similar facilities to answer that call. Chief operating officer Heidi Ognibene says she was already setting up blood drives in the area when news of the attacks took over the airwaves. She recalls the surreal amount of people flooding in to do what they could to help.

“We really didn’t know what was going on, and people were lined up outside the blood center,” Ognibene says. “There was 800 to a thousand people in the parking lot. It was an extremely hot day; they were out there standing in the heat for hours.”

Radio host Steve Summers remembers covering the attack on the morning show of 95.3. He says when the show was over, he felt a need to do something more to help.

“I think we all realized we live here, this is our home so when something like that happens you feel like helpless,” Summers says. “But when we can do positive things for the community, donating blood, cleaning up we have some power.”

With the hundreds of people ready to donate, Ognibene says her team had to start asking people to leave, but despite this many chose to stay, eager to help in the moment. In future times of crisis, she suggests spacing out in the days following a tragic event, when to come donate. Doing this will ensure all the blood remains usable and gives hospitals a better chance to use it.

Ognibene stresses that blood is always needed, not just in times of crisis. Donating whenever possible prepares hospitals for life-changing events that occur every day.

“People need to remember that 9/11 days happen all the time for people,” Ognibene says. “Somebody needs your blood every day.”

Celebrating 70 years of service, the Rock River Valley Blood Center is looking for 7,000 new donors. Anyone can sign up to donate everyweek, Monday through Friday on their website.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Conklin Drive Shooting
Man dies in Rockford shooting
Tamale Fest
Tamale Fest returns to Rockford at a new location
Fisherman Art Weston says he caught a massive alligator gar during a recent fishing trip in...
Fisherman says nearly 300-pound fish took over 2 hours to reel in
The fight that led to the death of 17-year-old Kaleb happened early Thursday evening in the...
Sycamore School District mourns death of high school senior
A young dog is recovering after the Animal Rescue League of Iowa Services found him with an...
Rescuers treat dog found with embedded collar

Latest News

A Bible and flowers lay on the 9/11 Memorial in Rockford, Illinois.
9/11 still sparking mental health issues 22 years later
Mental health issues sparked by 9/11 still present 22 years later
Hundreds flooded the parking lot of the RRVBC to donate blood for those injured in the...
Rock River Blood Center reflects on the community outreach after 9/11
Transportation projects see grant funding
More than $1M headed to northern Illinois transportation projects