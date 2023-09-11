RRVBC reflects on community outreach after 9/11

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Following the terrorists attacks upon the United States on September 11, 2001, Rock River Valley Blood Center saw the community come together to show support.

When New York City sent a call for help, RRVBC joined thousands of similar facilities to answer that call. Chief operating officer Heidi Ognibene says she was already setting up blood drives in the area when news of the attacks took over the airwaves. She recalls the surreal amount of people flooding in to do what they could to help.

“We really didn’t know what was going on, and people were lined up outside the blood center,” Ognibene says. “There was 800 to a thousand people in the parking lot. It was an extremely hot day; they were out there standing in the heat for hours.”

Radio host Steve Summers remembers covering the attack on the morning show of 95.3. He says when the show was over, he felt a need to do something more to help.

“I think we all realized we live here, this is our home so when something like that happens you feel like helpless,” Summers says. “But when we can do positive things for the community, donating blood, cleaning up we have some power.”

With the hundreds of people ready to donate, Ognibene says her team had to start asking people to leave, but despite this many chose to stay, eager to help in the moment. In future times of crisis, she suggests spacing out in the days following a tragic event, when to come donate. Doing this will ensure all the blood remains usable and gives hospitals a better chance to use it.

Ognibene stresses that blood is always needed, not just in times of crisis. Donating whenever possible prepares hospitals for life-changing events that occur every day.

“People need to remember that 9/11 days happen all the time for people,” Ognibene says. “Somebody needs your blood every day.”

Celebrating 70 years of service, the Rock River Valley Blood Center is looking for 7,000 new donors. Anyone can sign up to donate everyweek, Monday through Friday on their website.

