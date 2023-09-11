RRVBC expresses urgent need for blood, especially type O-negative

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An urgent call for blood goes out Monday after local supplies are depleted over the weekend.

The Rock River Valley Blood Center on Monday reported a critical need for all blood types, especially O-negative blood, which can be used in transfusions of all blood types.

Eligible donors, especially those with O-Negative blood, are needed to help replenish the supply as quickly as possible.

Those looking to help can schedule a donation online or call 815-965-8751, organize/host a blood drive or visit one of the RRVBC donation centers to get more information.

RRVBC donations supply 14 hospitals in the area, requiring more than 800 donations each week to meet demands.

