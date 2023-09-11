Roscoe teen dies in Boone County rollover crash

CALEDONIA, Ill. (WIFR) - An 18-year-old from Roscoe is identified Monday after a fatal crash in Boone County.

Just before 6:30 a.m., first responders found Jacob Torgeson in the 1900 block of Hunter Road in Caledonia.

Investigators say the teen was headed westbound in a Jeep Cherokee when the vehicle left the road and rolled into a ditch.

Torgeson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the Boone County Sheriff’s Office along with the Boone County Coroner’s Office.

