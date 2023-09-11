Rock Co. officials identify inmate pronounced dead last week

Officials have identified the man who died after being found unresponsive while he was in custody at the Rock County Jail.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials have identified the man who died after being found unresponsive while he was in custody at the Rock County Jail.

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department stated Monday that Patrick Kranda, 61, died at a local hospital on Friday. Officials are still determining the Edgerton man’s cause and manner of death.

The medical examiner’s office stated that a forensic examination was finished on Sunday, noting additional testing is being conducted.

A correctional officer was doing a routine check of a housing unit around 8 a.m. Friday when the officer was asked to check on a man sleeping, the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office explained. The officer walked up to the man and called out to him, but the sheriff’s office said the man was unresponsive.

More officers were called to the housing unit, as well as medical staff and a jail supervisor. Officials called Rock County Dispatch to alert them to the unconscious man, and Janesville Fire Department paramedics attempted to save the man’s life.

The Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office and Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office continue to investigate the man’s death.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
5 face indecency charges after local forest preserve arrests
One killed in Boone County rollover crash
Roscoe teen dies in Boone County rollover crash
Fire truck
Crews battle apartment fire at Beacon Hill in Rockford
A young dog is recovering after the Animal Rescue League of Iowa Services found him with an...
Rescuers treat dog found with embedded collar
Bradley Jenkins was initially charged with third-degree felony domestic assault.
Man sentenced to probation after wife recorded fight that ended with her dead

Latest News

Sharing stories and giving a voice to those too afraid to come forward. A Stateline non-profit...
Rockford Sexual Assault Counseling hosts vigil for sexual assault survivors
Sharing stories and giving a voice to those too afraid to come forward. A Stateline non-profit...
Rockford Sexual Assault Counseling hosts vigil for survivors
Bradley Jenkins was initially charged with third-degree felony domestic assault.
Man sentenced to probation after wife recorded fight that ended with her dead
Fire truck
Crews battle apartment fire at Beacon Hill in Rockford
Police lights
5 face indecency charges after local forest preserve arrests