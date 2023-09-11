Pretzel City’s housing market is a boon for buyers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Pretzel City’s housing market makes waves with its performance. Recent data from the state shows homes in Freeport sell for an average price of $112,000 which is approximately 40% lower compared to surrounding counties like Boone, Ogle and Winnebago.

The average home price of Boone, Ogle and Winnebago is at an average of $187,000.

Freeports market is also a positive for sellers according to Aubra Palermo, a Golden Girlz office manager.

Palermo says, “Prices are higher than they have ever been people are amazed that it is a sellers’ market they hear what’s going nationally and they say ‘oh the markets crashed the interest rates have gone too high things are terrible’ and it’s actually a really good market sellers are really selling their homes quickly and at better prices.” and just last month for example 39 houses sold and there are only currently 48 houses on the market right now.”

Michael Kuziemka has lived in Freeport for almost half a year. He says the affordability and the proximity is what attracted him to Freeport.

Kuziemka says, “Moving to Freeport was finically good for me, and believe it or not I am living within my social security payments every month.”

Cindy and Steve Witt have lived in Freeport for two years. They say moving to Pretzel City was a financially sound decision compared to their last home in Chicago.

Cindy Witt says, “The house that we bought would probably cost over 300,000 dollars in the western suburbs of Chicago and it was like 110,000 dollars.”

