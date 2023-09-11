Needed rainfall on the way

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stateline was treated to a simply perfect weekend in the weather department, but the start of our workweek will be anything but. That, however, isn’t necessarily bad news.

That’s because we’re set to be on the receiving end of some tremendously needed rainfall in the hours ahead. We’re already well over an inch below normal for the month of September, and more than six and a half inches below normal for 2023. While the incoming rain won’t solve all our problems, we’ll take every bit we can get.

The rain’s set to arrive in the hours just after midnight, and a steady rain is to fall for a matter of a few hours. Thunder’s not out of the question, though the severe weather threat is nothing to worry about. While most, if not all of the rain should be out of here by the morning commute, it’s possible that roads could be on the wetter side early in the day.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are to arrive overnight into early Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers should end rather quickly Monday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

In the wake of the rain, clouds are to stick around, and a rather chilly northerly breeze is to blow. A stray shower may pop up here or there in the afternoon hours, but they’d be scattered at best. The bigger story about Monday will be the cooler temperatures, not likely to get out of the 60s at any point in the day.

Clouds will dominate on Monday, with a few showers possible here or there. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It's possible we see a few peeks of sunshine later in the day on Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine is to return by Tuesday, and it’ll stick around Wednesday. Despite that, winds persisting out of the north or the northeast will continue to limit our temperatures. Expect a high temperature of 70° on Tuesday and just 68° Wednesday.

Sunshine is due back in on Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A mix of sun and clouds will be with us Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Unfortunately, Monday’s rainfall looks to be the only chance for rain over the next week or week and a half. Longer range outlooks continue to suggest that below normal precipitation is a good bet through at least September 20, and that our drought situation is likely to worsen during that time.

Drier than normal conditions are likely to persist for the next week and a half or more. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

