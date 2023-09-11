More than $1M headed to northern Illinois transportation projects

NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Illinois officials announce a more than $11.4 million investment in local long-range transportation initiatives, including four projects in northern Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) issued 30 grants comprised of $7.3 million in federal funds, $788,000 from the state and $3.3 million from local governments to qualified projects under the Illinois Long-Range Transportation Plan, part of Phase 1 of the Move Illinois initiative to strengthen and update transportation infrastructure.

“Today, I couldn’t be prouder to announce that IDOT will be dispersing more than $11 million in grant funding to thirty local initiatives – ensuring that our communities have the resources they require to develop local infrastructure that best fit their needs,” Governor JB Pritzker stated.

Local projects awarded on Monday include:

Boone County Highway Department - Boone County asset data collection and management - $345,000

City of Rochelle - 2024 State planning and research program rochelle crossing elimination initiative - $300,000

Lee-Ogle Transportation System - Transit for those in need - $243,594

Region 1 Planning Council - Parking reimagined in the Rockford region - $166,367

For the full list of awards, visit IDOT’s Illinois Long-Range Transportation Plan page.

