Minocqua Brewing Company plans to open Madison location

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The brewery at the center of a legal battle with the Town of Minocqua and Oneida County plans to open a location in Madison as the owner fights to keep the northern Wisconsin location open.

Minocqua Brewing Company Owner Kirk Bangstad explained in a Facebook post Sunday that he signed a lease last week to open a new tap room on Madison’s east side. The location would be next to Trixie’s Liquor, which is on the 2900 block of E. Washington Avenue.

“I immediately started looking for a new location because there is now a real possibility that our largest source of revenue will be shut down within a few months,” Bangstad said.

Bangstad said many of the same team members that helped create the first tap room in northern Wisconsin were hired for the Madison location.

Crews hope to break ground in the coming weeks, Bangstad added, and hope to get the space open “as soon as possible.”

In early August, NBC15 sister station WSAW reported Oneida County Planning and Development Committee revoked Minocqua Brewing Company’s administrative review permit (ARP), forcing the brewery to stop doing business. The committee explained Bangstad’s permit was under review after he violated some of the terms of his ARP. The same committee agreed on Aug. 10 to extend the time period for the brewery and its owner to revise the conditional use permit, allowing the brewery to stay open.

The brewing company filed a lawsuit against the Town of Minocqua and several key figures at the end of August, alleging violations of both the U.S. Constitution and Wisconsin state law. Oneida County was formally added to the lawsuit on Sept. 8.

The lawsuit is rooted in the protection of individual and business rights, and claims a continued pattern of authoritarian conduct, political retaliation, harassment, and intimidation by the defendants.

Of significant concern is the allegation that the defendants from both the town and county have retaliated against the Minocqua Brewing Company and Bangstad for criticizing local government and publicly espousing progressive views. Minocqua Brewing Company asserts that the selective enforcement of ordinances against the Minocqua Brewing Company and the intentional obstruction of the zoning process is an unconstitutional and retaliatory response to Minocqua Brewing Company’s political activities.

