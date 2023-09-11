Gloomy, rainy Monday with cooler temperatures to stick around

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Monday started off on a bit of a wet note as rainfall slowly made its way across the stateline, leaving a trail of cooler temperatures in its wake.

Highs are in the mid-60s with a slight northern breeze bringing in Canadian winds which add to the cooler weather. Humidity levels increased to stickier levels a little above 60 degrees. The rain allowed for increased moisture in the air which is why dew points are only slightly muggy.

Although we had rain today, Winnebago, Stephenson and Boone counties still remain in severe drought conditions. All counties south of Winnebago are only at moderate drought levels.

The rest of tonight will remain comfortable in mugginess and also temperatures as we only dip into the 50s for tonight’s low. Small rain chances will follow into the night but only stick around for a couple hours.

Tuesday will be a warmer day with high’s in the 70s and a full day of sun. Dew points will remain comfortable with a slight breeze and as lows dip into the 40′s. We could see some more light showers overnight into Wednesday however.

Wednesday increases in cloud coverage, but stays fairly identical to Tuesdays weather habits. Small showers in the early hours, yet a majority of the day rests at a calm level. Wednesday is the lowest of the week at 44 degrees. Layers and jackets are recommended if you plan on spending anytime outside as it will be very cool.

The rest of the week heading into the weekend is clear, sunny, and warm with temperatures rising into the mid-70s. Dew points remain dry and comfortable.

