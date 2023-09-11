Football Frenzy Play of the Week - week 3

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Week three is in the books and we’re officially one-third of the way through the regular season. Now it’s time to see some of the best showings from week three around the Stateline for our Football Frenzy Top Play of the Week. Every Sunday we highlight the best plays from the weekend and you pick the winner on the homepage of our website, WIFR.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.