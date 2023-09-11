Football Frenzy Play of the Week - week 3

Sponsored by Midwest Bath Co.
By Gia Lanci
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Week three is in the books and we’re officially one-third of the way through the regular season. Now it’s time to see some of the best showings from week three around the Stateline for our Football Frenzy Top Play of the Week. Every Sunday we highlight the best plays from the weekend and you pick the winner on the homepage of our website, WIFR.

