Boone County Clerk on administrative leave after theft accusations

Court documents claim Bliss took $1,365 in February 2023 from the Boone County Clerk’s account to pay a personal debt.
The Boone County, Illinois, Administration Building is at 1212 Logan Avenue in Belvidere.
The Boone County, Illinois, Administration Building is at 1212 Logan Avenue in Belvidere.(wifr)
By Laura Neuzil
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Boone County Clerk and Recorder Julie Bliss is on administrative leave while criminal charges against her are resolved.

Bliss, 53, was charged on August 31 with theft of government property and official misconduct following an investigation by Illinois State Police.

According to a news release from Boone County Board Chairman Rodney Riley, the board reached an agreement with Bliss on September 5, placing her on administrative leave. The agreement was needed because Illinois law does not provide a way for elected leaders accused of official misconduct to be temporarily removed from office while their case goes through court. A bipartisan bill sponsored by local lawmakers in 2022 tried to close the loophole, but it didn’t make it out of committee in the Illinois House, despite passing in the Senate.

Boone County says it is using a number of resources to keep the Clerk and Recorder’s Office going, including help from past employees and other county clerk offices.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Conklin Drive Shooting
Man dies in Rockford shooting
Tamale Fest
Tamale Fest returns to Rockford at a new location
Fisherman Art Weston says he caught a massive alligator gar during a recent fishing trip in...
Fisherman says nearly 300-pound fish took over 2 hours to reel in
The fight that led to the death of 17-year-old Kaleb happened early Thursday evening in the...
Sycamore School District mourns death of high school senior
Homicide investigation
Sycamore teen dies after stabbing Thursday night; suspect in custody

Latest News

Kayleigh's Monday noon forecast - 09/11/2023
Kayleigh's Monday noon forecast - 09/11/2023
Fire crews respond to the scene at Archer Daniel Midland Co. after an explosion at the East...
Explosion, fire at Archer Daniels Midland facility in Illinois injures 8 employees
Poocha a Palooza
Rockford auto mall teams up with local animal rescues for Pooch-a-Palooza 2
Bark in the Park
State Rep. Vella hosts Bark in the Park