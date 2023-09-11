Boone County Clerk on administrative leave after theft accusations

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Boone County Clerk and Recorder Julie Bliss is on administrative leave while criminal charges against her are resolved.

Bliss, 53, was charged on August 31 with theft of government property and official misconduct following an investigation by Illinois State Police.

According to a news release from Boone County Board Chairman Rodney Riley, the board reached an agreement with Bliss on September 5, placing her on administrative leave. The agreement was needed because Illinois law does not provide a way for elected leaders accused of official misconduct to be temporarily removed from office while their case goes through court. A bipartisan bill sponsored by local lawmakers in 2022 tried to close the loophole, but it didn’t make it out of committee in the Illinois House, despite passing in the Senate.

Boone County says it is using a number of resources to keep the Clerk and Recorder’s Office going, including help from past employees and other county clerk offices.

