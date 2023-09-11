Florida Amber Alert canceled; 2-month-old boy, 1-year-old girl found safe

By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - Law enforcement in Florida said an Amber Alert that was issued Monday for a young boy and girl has been canceled.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, the 2-month-old boy and 15-month-old girl were found safe.

Authorities initially said the two children and a 19-year-old woman were forced into a dark gray-colored, four-door 2004 Lexus sedan by a 21-year-old man following a physical altercation.

The sheriff’s office did not provide an update regarding the male suspect’s location.

Anyone with information about the Amber Alert can call the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office at 561-688-3000.

