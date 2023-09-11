9/11 still sparking mental health issues 22 years later

By Jim Hagerty
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the nation remembers the events of September 11, 2001, health care professionals say it’s not uncommon for those who were impacted by those events to be haunted two decades later.

Experts say millions of lives were affected by the attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. That is why they say it is crucial for anyone who’s triggered on the anniversary of 9/11 to seek help so they can safely navigate their emotions.

“It’s a core memory, so our brain goes back to that place as if, for some as if it’s happening over again,” said Nicole Didier, a therapist at Forest City Counseling. “You remember the sights, the smells, the feelings that you had.”

Didier said when someone is triggered by an event like 9/11, the brain’s limbic system and cortex can misfire. And while that can have tragic results, it’s also very treatable.

”When people are triggered with their trauma and traumatic experiences, it’s helping these people how bring those two smart parts of the brain back online.”

