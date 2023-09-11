2023 Hero Climb participants pay tribute to fallen 9/11 first responders

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Stateliners take part in a benefit that supports first responders for the second year in a row, honoring the lives lost in one of Americas greatest tragedies.

Simulating the sacrificed made by first responders on 9/11, participants climb 110 flights of stairs at the 2023 Hero Climb sponsored by the Greg Lindmark foundation.

Lanyards with the names and faces of those who were lost 22 years ago help to motivate those who pay tribute to the fallen.

“I ran for Mike today, so he was my hero, he was getting me through it,” said Mary Shull, who participated in the Hero Climb, wearing a lanyard remembering Michael Roberts, a New York City firefighter. " “They were definitely heroes, they went in there knowing their chances of coming out were probably slim to none, but they were going in to do what they were trained to do and save people. When I was running those stairs thinking about Mike, how many times he might’ve went up and down and brought somebody out and went right back in.”

Many at the event still remember where they were that day in 2001, including Tom Girardin, who works for the Rockford Fire Department. He says he hopes to never have to go through what members of the New York Fire Department went through but says he will roll the dice on his life if it means saving others.

“I was at my Grandfather’s house, I was waiting for my house to close, my first house, I was on the Rockford Fire Department. My Grandfather opened the door and said ‘something’s happening on the TV’, and we turned the TV on and the first plane had already hit the tower,” said Girardin. “As first responders we all know that there may be a time where we give that ultimate sacrifice, we sign up to do it, we know it’s there, we hope we never have to, but we’re willing to do it. I can’t put myself in their position, because I’ve never been in that position, but I would be up there walking up with them like anybody else to do that for them.”

The Greg Lindmark Foundation is a nonprofit organization created in 2016 with the goal of bringing first responders mental health to the forefront through education, awareness and counseling. They have teamed up with organizations like the Rockford Ice-Hogs, Rockford Crime Stoppers and more Winnebago county organizations to support PTSD awareness.

