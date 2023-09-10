Tamale Fest returns to Rockford at a new location

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tamale Fest returned Saturday to Rockford at a new location: 5905 E. State St. in Rockford

This fiesta featured Latin American food truck vendors from throughout the Midwest.

Tamale Fest draws hundreds of people annually wo want to try food and drinks from all over Latin America. The event featured the popular tamale competition to see who gets the bragging rights to call their tamales the best in the 815. There’s also a jalapeño eating contest where those brave enough to face the high spice compete to eat the most.

“Tamales historically it’s one of our iconic dishes in Latin American culture. The tamale brings you here, but people definitely come for the tamales and the tacos, but they stay for the culture,” says Tamale Fest Founder Manuel Salgado.

Attendees were also treated to ballet and Aztec dancers plus a low rider car show and hopping contest.

