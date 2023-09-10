State Rep. Vella hosts Bark in the Park

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -The second annual Bark in the Park was held at the Midway Village walking path in Rockford Saturday.

It’s a community gathering for local dog lovers to learn about pet safety and support local businesses centered around pets.

State Rep. Dave Vella says we are accepting more dogs into society because we are seeing them in restaurants and more people are walking them along the path.

“A lot of people had dogs during COVID and are trying to figure out where to get them trained. What they can do with those dogs, special treats for the dogs, portraits for the dogs. All that stuff we have here local. We try to have it bigger and better every year because Rockford and the Stateline is a dog-centric city,” says State Rep. Vella.

