Rockford Girl Scout troop recruits new members

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Girl Scout Troop 1095 hosted a recruitment event to inform girls about opportunities the Girl Scouts can provide and how being a part of a group can help them become leaders.

Some activities included in this event are identifying trees, learning how to tie things together with a rope or cord, and how to make traditional Girl Scout s’mores.

“The big part in girl scouts is treating everybody how you want to be treated. Treating everyone like a sister. A sister that is from another mother but is a sister you will be friends with and take care of no matter what,” says troop member Olivia Hauch.

