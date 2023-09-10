Rockford Discover Center hosts Grandparents Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Discovery Center Museum in Rockford hosted an exhibit for grandparents and their grandchildren.

This event was held in preparation for Grandparents Day on Sunday. Grandkids got to make cards, handprint bouquets and more for their grandparents.

Local author Mary Kay Morrison was in attendance to help kids make gifts and talk about her new book centered around how grandparents can build relationships with their grandkids through laughter and fun.

“Play is one of the best ways children learn. When grandparents play with their grandkids, they are helping them to learn and to grow. It also builds relationships. It helps them in the discovery of different things: science art and music,” says Morrison.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.