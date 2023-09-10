Rockford Discover Center hosts Grandparents Day

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Discovery Center Museum in Rockford hosted an exhibit for grandparents and their grandchildren.

This event was held in preparation for Grandparents Day on Sunday. Grandkids got to make cards, handprint bouquets and more for their grandparents.

Local author Mary Kay Morrison was in attendance to help kids make gifts and talk about her new book centered around how grandparents can build relationships with their grandkids through laughter and fun.

“Play is one of the best ways children learn. When grandparents play with their grandkids, they are helping them to learn and to grow. It also builds relationships. It helps them in the discovery of different things: science art and music,” says Morrison.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigation
Sycamore teen dies after stabbing Thursday night; suspect in custody
A tire rests in grass next to a fence (FILE)
Free tire drop off event to be held in Winnebago County
The fight that led to the death of 17-year-old Kaleb happened early Thursday evening in the...
Sycamore School District mourns death of high school senior
Theresa Lones, 19, of Rockford is charged with false alarm/complaint to 911.
Rockford teen allegedly called 911 nearly 700 times in a week
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately

Latest News

Get today's top news headlines, your First Alert Forecast to plan your week and sports...
Durand volleyball continues domination when they visit Orangeville
Poocha a Palooza
Rockford auto mall teams up with local animal rescues for Pooch-a-Palooza 2
Bark in the Park
State Rep. Vella hosts Bark in the Park
Girl Scout Troop 1095 hosted a recruitment event to inform girls about opportunities the Girl...
Rockford Girl Scout troop recruits new members