Rockford auto mall teams up with local animal rescues for Pooch-a-Palooza 2

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Lou Bachrodt Auto Mall teamed up with Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary and Paws Human Society on Saturday for Pooch-a-Palooza 2.

This event helps the two local rescues find a forever home for their animals. The auto mall even covered all the adoption fees for residents to find their new friends.

A local dog training organization was also in attendance with demonstrations and details on how to start this new chapter of your life on the right foot. The auto mall accepts donations to benefit both local rescues for those who couldn’t adopt but wanted to help out.

“We’re just making a big party out of it. They are getting some fun out of it. There’s nothing like seeing those kids walking through the door and holding a puppy for the very first time and knowing they are going to go home with them,” says Lou Bachrodt Marketing Director Tracey Beyer.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigation
Sycamore teen dies after stabbing Thursday night; suspect in custody
A tire rests in grass next to a fence (FILE)
Free tire drop off event to be held in Winnebago County
The fight that led to the death of 17-year-old Kaleb happened early Thursday evening in the...
Sycamore School District mourns death of high school senior
Theresa Lones, 19, of Rockford is charged with false alarm/complaint to 911.
Rockford teen allegedly called 911 nearly 700 times in a week
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately

Latest News

Get today's top news headlines, your First Alert Forecast to plan your week and sports...
Durand volleyball continues domination when they visit Orangeville
Bark in the Park
State Rep. Vella hosts Bark in the Park
Girl Scout Troop 1095 hosted a recruitment event to inform girls about opportunities the Girl...
Rockford Girl Scout troop recruits new members
Grandparents Day
Rockford Discover Center hosts Grandparents Day