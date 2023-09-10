Rockford auto mall teams up with local animal rescues for Pooch-a-Palooza 2

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Lou Bachrodt Auto Mall teamed up with Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary and Paws Human Society on Saturday for Pooch-a-Palooza 2.

This event helps the two local rescues find a forever home for their animals. The auto mall even covered all the adoption fees for residents to find their new friends.

A local dog training organization was also in attendance with demonstrations and details on how to start this new chapter of your life on the right foot. The auto mall accepts donations to benefit both local rescues for those who couldn’t adopt but wanted to help out.

“We’re just making a big party out of it. They are getting some fun out of it. There’s nothing like seeing those kids walking through the door and holding a puppy for the very first time and knowing they are going to go home with them,” says Lou Bachrodt Marketing Director Tracey Beyer.

