Rapper arrested after police say he wrote song about killing man

By Michael Bell and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 1:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A Nevada rapper was arrested after authorities say he murdered a man in 2021 then wrote a song allegedly confessing to the crime.

Kenjuan McDaniel, 25, was arrested Aug. 29 on charges of open murder with a deadly weapon and violation of probation, KVVU reports. He is being held on a bail of $1 million, according to online records.

Police say Randall Wallace was fatally shot in the head at an apartment complex on September 18, 2021. The victim got into an argument with McDaniel before the shooting, according to authorities.

Witnesses told officers they saw a Black man fleeing from the area in an unknown white vehicle at the time of the shooting. They also said they did not know who the shooter was but believed Wallace was not the intended victim.

However, a month later, one of the same witnesses came forward and said they had more information but did not want to be labeled a “snitch.”

Police were able to obtain information leading to the suspect being identified as McDaniel.

On July 17, 2023, a detective observed a YouTube video posted by “The Biggest Finn 4800″ titled “Fadee Free.” The music video included the song lyrics:

“I be the reason why he’s dead, we still taunt him when he die, not the reason he’s dead, so celebrate the reason why his momma cry.”

The report breaks down the lyrics line by line as to what McDaniel is referring to in his song, allegedly taking credit for the murder of Wallace and including information that was never released to the public regarding the shooting.

McDaniel was arrested at his home without incident last week. His next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 14.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigation
Sycamore teen dies after stabbing Thursday night; suspect in custody
A tire rests in grass next to a fence (FILE)
Free tire drop off event to be held in Winnebago County
The fight that led to the death of 17-year-old Kaleb happened early Thursday evening in the...
Sycamore School District mourns death of high school senior
Theresa Lones, 19, of Rockford is charged with false alarm/complaint to 911.
Rockford teen allegedly called 911 nearly 700 times in a week
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately

Latest News

Get today's top news headlines, your First Alert Forecast to plan your week and sports...
Durand volleyball continues domination when they visit Orangeville
The now-suspended president of the Spanish soccer federation kissed Jenni Hermoso during the...
Prosecutor files criminal proceedings against Spanish soccer chief
Several high-profile figures didn't end up facing charges. (CNN, WHNS, WGCL, WSB, WMTV, POOL,...
Georgia special grand jury recommended charges against 39 people, report reveals
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes U.S. President Joe Biden upon his arrival at...
Biden, Modi and G20 allies unveil rail and shipping project linking India to Middle East and Europe