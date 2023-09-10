Man with life-threatening injuries from shooting in Rockford

Rockford Police Department Logo
Rockford Police Department Logo(WIFR)
By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Rockford Saturday evening that leaves a man with life-threatening injuries.

The Rockford Police Department was called around 6:20 to the 2500 block of Conklin Dr. in Rockford for a shooting investigation. Police say a man sustained life-threatening gunshot wounds.

This is a developing story. We will update you on-air and online once more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigation
Sycamore teen dies after stabbing Thursday night; suspect in custody
A tire rests in grass next to a fence (FILE)
Free tire drop off event to be held in Winnebago County
The fight that led to the death of 17-year-old Kaleb happened early Thursday evening in the...
Sycamore School District mourns death of high school senior
Theresa Lones, 19, of Rockford is charged with false alarm/complaint to 911.
Rockford teen allegedly called 911 nearly 700 times in a week
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately

Latest News

Get today's top news headlines, your First Alert Forecast to plan your week and sports...
Durand volleyball continues domination when they visit Orangeville
Football Frenzy Plus Recap - Week 3
Rockford is one of more than 60 locations in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Iowa that helps the...
Rosecrance to expand services for adults in residential treatment
The event will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at Machesney Park Family Dental at 1411 W...
Machesney Park Dental to host Free Dentistry Day Saturday