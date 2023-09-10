Man dies in Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - UPDATE: Rockford police say the 22-year-old has died from his injuries.

========================================================================================

Authorities are investigating a shooting in Rockford Saturday evening that leaves a man with life-threatening injuries.

The Rockford Police Department was called around 1:40 p.m. to the 2500 block of Conklin Dr. in Rockford for a shooting investigation. Police say a man sustained life-threatening gunshot wounds.

This is a developing story. We will update you on-air and online once more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.