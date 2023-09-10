Huskie’s have a late rally in their home opener at Huskie Stadium

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - Huskies football is back in town as NIU hosted their home opener at Huskie Stadium looking to win their second straight game. Last week they defeated Boston College in OT 27-24. But today they battle in-state foe southern Illinois. The last time these two teams met was in 2007 when SIU was victorious.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.