Sycamore School District mourns death of high school senior

SYCAMORE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Sycamore Community School District mourns the death of 17-year-old Kaleb McCall who was stabbed during what police call a fight on the city’s southeast side Thursday. To help students cope, Sycamore High School increased the number of counselors on Friday.

Superintendent Steve Wilder says counselors fill the high school’s library including from out-of-district schools and nearby organizations such as Northwestern Medicine.

The email that was sent out to parents from Wilder Friday morning was one no one wanted to receive.

“Dear Sycamore Community School District 427 families,

We are deeply saddened to inform you of the tragic loss of one of our High School students yesterday evening.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the student’s family and friends during this difficult time. We understand that this news is shocking and heartbreaking for all of us. As a community, we must come together to support each other and provide comfort to those in need. We will have counselors and social workers available today throughout the district for anyone who needs support.

It is difficult to accept the unexpected loss of such a young person. Please keep the families and loved ones in your thoughts. We will provide updates to the community as we receive them.”

Wilder says though he doesn’t usually directly work in the schools, he spent all day Friday at Sycamore High School. He says students were in and out of the library seeking support from the several counselors, some for a short period of time before class and others who spent longer periods of time talking.

“Sycamore is a very tight-knit community so when there’s a tragedy like we experienced last night, you see people really pulling together and leaning on each other,” he said. “It just felt good to provide that kind of support and work together to support our students and staff today.”

A brief moment of silence was held at Friday night’s football game between Sycamore and Woodstock to honor the legacy of Kaleb McCall. For those that would like to donate to his family, there is a GoFundMe.

The fight that led to the death of 17-year-old Kaleb McCall happened early Thursday evening in the area of Elm and Somonauk Streets. Investigators say the suspect, who they call a juvenile, is in custody.

A happy boy with an infectious smile is how Kaleb’s loved ones describe him. He loved camping, his parents and playing video games with his friends.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.