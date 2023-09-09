Rosecrance to expand services for adults in residential treatment

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - To better serve the needs of residents in the Rockford region, Rosecrance will expand substance use disorder services for adults in residential treatment.

Rosecrance currently serves around 90 people between the two facilities. Now this expansion allows them to serve at least 40 more people.

Talks about expansion services developed in the last year when about 100 people were on the waitlist to get treatment. The CDC also reports that drug overdose deaths increased five times as much over the last two decades. Rosecrance’s regional president feels additional services will put their adult patients on the best road to recovery.

“Rhere isn’t a week that goes by that we don’t hear how treatment has forever changed their family system. Whether that means rebuilding relationships with their children that they haven’t had contact with. If that means them gaining full time employment. One of the best parts of our Rosecrans is really our continuum of care,” says Rosecrance Regional President Carlene Cardosi.

To support the expansion Rosecrance will be hosting a virtual hiring fair on Thursday Sept. 21. They hope it will bring on dozens of human specialists and several more therapists.

Rockford is one of more than 60 locations in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Iowa that helps the organization serve more than 50,000 people.

