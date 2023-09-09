Rainy start to the week for Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Clouds stay away as we head into our overnight hours tonight with lows in the mid 50s.

Sunday looks to be another beautiful day as winds are light from the southwest with highs in the mid 70s with partly cloudy skies.

A very nice Sunday forecast (DJ Baker)

A stationary front enters our region just after midnight on Sunday that will bring rain. This will keep us warmer overnight as lows will be around the 60 degree mark.

Rain enters the Stateline after midnight (DJ Baker)

Rain continues into Monday morning but should be gone by the afternoon. Monday we will have highs in the mid 60s.

Our in-house model suggests rain could be gone by late morning giving us less rain. (DJ Baker)

The stationary front has a big question mark on it. Some models suggest that it will enter our region and stick around through Monday afternoon. This will give us higher rain totals close to an inch of rain. Other models have suggested that the front exits our region before noon. This would lower our rain totals to less than a half of an inch. I hope that the first option comes true as we are an inch under where we should be in our precipitation totals for September.

I think we will get a little over a half of an inch here in Rockford. The southern counties should get a tad bit more but only six-tenths of an inch.

We would need more than an inch if we wanted to help our drought improve as the Stateline is under extreme drought conditions.

Extreme drought conditions in Green, Rock, and Winnebago counties. (DJ Baker)

The rest of the week looks dry with temperatures in the upper 60s, lower 70s with no humidity through the forecast.

Humidity goes up with the rain before taking a nose dive to the 40s (DJ Baker)

