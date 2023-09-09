Machesney Park Dental to host Free Dentistry Day Saturday

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A local dentistry will open its doors to the community for its annual “Free Dentistry Day”

The event will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at Machesney Park Family Dental at 1411 W Lane Rd.

The Machesney Park Family Dental team and partners from nearby offices will provide cleanings, fillings and tooth extraction services to those in need. There will also be resources and information to help people maintain good oral hygiene and make informed decisions about their dental health. One dentist says removing the financial barrier for some patients could be a difference maker when it comes to their dental health.

“A lot of patients are fearful. They have had past experiences that keep them away from the dentist. This takes down all those barriers and lets them come in, get the work that they need, gain their trust and hopefully build long term relationships with them,” says dentist Dr. Sunitha Samuel.

“This is also a time for us to educate patients on the importance of seeing a dentist routinely. Going in and taking care of anything that may happen because it has a direct link systemically to the heart and the rest of the body,” says the practice’s Operations Manager Lindsey Knowler.

