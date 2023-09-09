Football Frenzy Recap - Week 3
A third of the season is in the books
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Here are your scores from around the stateline.
NIC-10
Harlem 23, Jefferson 0
Boylan 35, Belvidere North 34 (OT)
East 56, Belvidere 14
Auburn 40, Freeport 6
Hononegah 51, Guilford 12
BNC
Byron 70, Rockford Christian 14
Dixon 40, Rock Falls 0
Genoa-Kingston 20, Oregon 14 (Overtime)
North Boone 55, Winnebago 6
Stillman Valley 48, Lutheran 28
NUIC
Aurora Central Catholic 42, West Carroll 20
Forreston 30, Galena 16
Fulton 14, EPC 6
Du-Pec 47, Dakota 0
Lena-Winslow 48, Stockton 20
8-Player
South Beloit 35, Alden-Hebron 20
Milledgeville 58, Polo 22
River Ridge 43, Orangeville 40
Additional Scores
Princeton 20, Newman 0
Sycamore 42, Woodstock 0
Sterling 23, United Township 19
Rochelle 48, Johnsburg 0
