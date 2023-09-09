Football Frenzy Recap - Week 3

A third of the season is in the books
By Michael Tilka
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Here are your scores from around the stateline.

NIC-10

Harlem 23, Jefferson 0

Boylan 35, Belvidere North 34 (OT)

East 56, Belvidere 14

Auburn 40, Freeport 6

Hononegah 51, Guilford 12

BNC

Byron 70, Rockford Christian 14

Dixon 40, Rock Falls 0

Genoa-Kingston 20, Oregon 14 (Overtime)

North Boone 55, Winnebago 6

Stillman Valley 48, Lutheran 28

NUIC

Aurora Central Catholic 42, West Carroll 20

Forreston 30, Galena 16

Fulton 14, EPC 6

Du-Pec 47, Dakota 0

Lena-Winslow 48, Stockton 20

8-Player

South Beloit 35, Alden-Hebron 20

Milledgeville 58, Polo 22

River Ridge 43, Orangeville 40

Additional Scores

Princeton 20, Newman 0

Sycamore 42, Woodstock 0

Sterling 23, United Township 19

Rochelle 48, Johnsburg 0

