World’s tallest dog has leg amputated after cancer diagnosis

Zeus, the tallest living male dog is getting one of his legs amputated after being diagnosed...
Zeus, the tallest living male dog is getting one of his legs amputated after being diagnosed with bone cancer.(GoFundMe)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The tallest living male dog is getting one of his legs amputated after being diagnosed with bone cancer, according to Guinness World Records.

“Recently, a beloved member of our family, our dear dog Zeus, has been diagnosed with cancer. He has been a loyal and devoted companion, bringing immeasurable joy and comfort to our lives,” owner Brittany Davis said.

Zeus, a 3-year-old Great Dane, was scheduled to have his right front leg removed Friday, Davis said in an update on a GoFundMe post.

After surgery, Zeus could still have to undergo radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

GWR said Zeus was awarded with the record in March 2022 with a height of 3 ft. 5.18 in. He is so big that his water bowl is the kitchen sink.

“Zeus is very stubborn,” Davis told GWR. “He doesn’t do anything unless he wants to. He is also very laid back and loves everybody.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theresa Lones, 19, of Rockford is charged with false alarm/complaint to 911.
Rockford teen allegedly called 911 nearly 700 times in a week
Beloit Police ask for help finding 9-year-old
UPDATE: 9-year-old headed home after going missing
Jenn Middlebrooks, left, found her biological son, Logan Rohr, in 2022, after making a post in...
Woman who found biological son through Rockford Facebook group plans to write book
Tara and Jason Dickson's historic Rockford home suffered major damage on March 31 when a...
Rockford storm victims battle insurance company, contractor
Law enforcement highlights the importance of boating safety after a pontoon boat flips over on...
Man hospitalized after boat flips on Rock River

Latest News

Get today's top news headlines, your First Alert Forecast to plan your week and sports...
Durand volleyball continues domination when they visit Orangeville
Hurricane Lee whirled through open waters toward the northeast Caribbean late Thursday becoming...
Hurricane Lee barrels through open Atlantic waters after becoming season’s first Category 5 storm
This photo provided by Chester County Prison shows CCTV footage of prison inmate Danelo...
Watchtower guard is fired as search for fugitive killer in Pennsylvania focuses on botanical garden
FILE - Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to The Associated Press about her...
Nancy Pelosi says she’ll seek House reelection in 2024, dismissing talk of retirement at age 83
FILE - Associate Justice Samuel Alito joins other members of the Supreme Court as they pose for...
Justice Alito rejects Senate Democrats’ call to step aside from an upcoming Supreme Court case