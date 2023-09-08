Winnebago county board votes yes on rural transportation

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Getting around rural Winnebago county without a car can be challenging, especially for older residents. But a vote Thursday night hopes to change that.

The Winnebago County board votes to expand access to public transportation unanimously.

John Butitta represents the eighth district in Winnebago county. He says they must find ways to provide rides, as Winnebago is one of only 6 counties across Illinois that doesn’t offer rural transit systems, despite being the seventh most populous county in the state.

“It would be more like a business model where you would call 24 hours ahead for a ride, so if you knew you needed to get to a job, a specific site, you would call in 24 hours, a dispatcher would collect all those people who called,” said Butitta. “Whether it’s a hundred people or a thousand people, we just don’t know now. They would use vans to pick people up probably or very small buses, you know 16 people on it or something.”

Residents in towns like Shirland, Durand, Pecatonica and more can be miles away from essentials like doctors and grocery stores. Research shows rural areas tend to be sicker, poorer and older than urban counterparts, heightening the need for transportation access.

“We have grossly underserviced rural areas, it’s long overdue, we don’t have enough routes like we used to, we don’t have enough time, we don’t have long enough hours,” said Jean Crosby, who represents the 16th district on the Winnebago County board.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.