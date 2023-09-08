U.S. Secretary of Education visits Rockford childcare center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Public School District 205 gets to show off a bit for the U.S. Secretary of Education who visited two area schools Thursday.

Miguel Cardona and 17th District U.S. Representative Eric Sorensen took a tour of Beyer Early Childhood Center in Rockford and he believes the school is a leader in early childhood education.

“The emphasis on early childhood education here in this district is, it’s not common across the country and it’s really a model of what we want to see,” Cardona said.

“We have to be able to spread the word about how we’re doing it right so that other school districts across the country can understand that Rockford is now a model,” Sorensen said.

Cardona said he’s blown away at how well Beyer’s staff prepares students for the future.

“Young children are learning language,” said Kim Nelson, RPS 205 early childhood program executive director. “They’re learning all these complex words; they’re learning more complex sentences.”

“Students that struggle with self-control, self-regulation, they struggled with their ability to learn are students who never benefited from a program like the one we just saw here,” Cardona said.

The visit was part of Cardona’s Raise the Bar Bus Tour, which touts an initiative designed to improve the lives of teachers.

“The ABCs of teaching for me are agency, better working conditions and competitive salary,” he said.

Becky Pringle, National Education Association president, says teachers make 24% less than other professionals with the same education.

“Our students are the ones at the end of the day who will suffer because of that because they won’t have a qualified and certified teacher in every single classroom,” she said.

“These are going to be the kids that are going to live in the neighborhoods and if we don’t foster them then what are we going to have here and so it’s really about making a difference here in the Rockford Schools,” Sorensen said.

Nelson says Cardona visiting Beyer Early Childhood Center and recognizing all of their hard work is the highlight of her career.

