Three face arson charges in DeKalb restaurant fire

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - Three men face felony charges after investigators say they plotted to set a former DeKalb restaurant on fire.

First responders dispatched just before 6 p.m. on Sept. 1, to 1215 Blackhawk Rd. for a structure fire. The address is the site of former restaurant Fanatico, which specialized in Italian cuisine.

During an investigation by the Office of the State Fire Marshall, evidence of arson was collected. Witnesses provided investigators with private surveillance video to help describe and identify possible suspects in the case.

Investigators say evidence shows Rasim Spaijoski, 38, encouraged and paid Richard Chase, 65, to start the fire at the business. They say Chase paid Joshua Patton, 38, to help with the scheme.

Both Chase and Patton face arson and drug charges, while Spaijoski faces arson and solicitation charges. According to authorities, more charges are possible for all three men.

The restaurant, located on the west end of Northern Illinois University’s campus, opened in 2012. The restaurant pivoted to online orders during the pandemic and closed briefly in May 2021 citing building maintenance.

Anyone with information on this case can contact the DeKalb Police Department at 815-748-8400.

