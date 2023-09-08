Three face arson charges in DeKalb restaurant fire

Fire truck
Fire truck(MGN)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - Three men face felony charges after investigators say they plotted to set a former DeKalb restaurant on fire.

First responders dispatched just before 6 p.m. on Sept. 1, to 1215 Blackhawk Rd. for a structure fire. The address is the site of former restaurant Fanatico, which specialized in Italian cuisine.

During an investigation by the Office of the State Fire Marshall, evidence of arson was collected. Witnesses provided investigators with private surveillance video to help describe and identify possible suspects in the case.

Investigators say evidence shows Rasim Spaijoski, 38, encouraged and paid Richard Chase, 65, to start the fire at the business. They say Chase paid Joshua Patton, 38, to help with the scheme.

Both Chase and Patton face arson and drug charges, while Spaijoski faces arson and solicitation charges. According to authorities, more charges are possible for all three men.

The restaurant, located on the west end of Northern Illinois University’s campus, opened in 2012. The restaurant pivoted to online orders during the pandemic and closed briefly in May 2021 citing building maintenance.

Anyone with information on this case can contact the DeKalb Police Department at 815-748-8400.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theresa Lones, 19, of Rockford is charged with false alarm/complaint to 911.
Rockford teen allegedly called 911 nearly 700 times in a week
Beloit Police ask for help finding 9-year-old
UPDATE: 9-year-old headed home after going missing
Jenn Middlebrooks, left, found her biological son, Logan Rohr, in 2022, after making a post in...
Woman who found biological son through Rockford Facebook group plans to write book
Tara and Jason Dickson's historic Rockford home suffered major damage on March 31 when a...
Rockford storm victims battle insurance company, contractor
Law enforcement highlights the importance of boating safety after a pontoon boat flips over on...
Man hospitalized after boat flips on Rock River

Latest News

Get today's top news headlines, your First Alert Forecast to plan your week and sports...
Durand volleyball continues domination when they visit Orangeville
From Pumpkin Pie to Pumpkin Spiced Latte's, it's getting to that time of year again
Stateline pumpkin patches prepare for the fall season
From Pumpkin Pie to Pumpkin Spiced Latte's, it's getting to that time of year again
Pumpkin patches prepare to open their doors for the fall season
Rockford officials warn against making prank 911 calls