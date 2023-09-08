Third straight cloudy, cool day on tap Friday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The past couple days have undoubtedly had a fall-like feel to them across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin.

Temperatures Thursday struggled to get out of the 60s over much of the Stateline, thanks in large part to cloud cover and a rather stiff northerly breeze.

Not much appears to change on Friday, as clouds look to be socked in for much of the day. There’s still hope, though, that by the later stages of the afternoon, partial sunshine may emerge. Thanks to there being more cloud cover than originally expected, temperatures Friday will only improve modestly, with a high of 72° presently forecast.

Clouds are to stick around early in the day Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds may stick around a little longer than hoped for Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Some sunshine will peek through the clouds by late Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clearing will continue Friday evening, making for a perfect night for high school football. One note of caution, though. A light jacket may be necessary as temperatures will cool off quite quickly.

Clearing will continue through Friday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Saturday’s to bring big improvements, as sunshine is to dominate from start to finish. Temperatures will respond quite nicely, reaching the middle to upper 70s. A repeat performance is on tap for Sunday.

Sunshine is to prevail for most of Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

One thing that’s noticeably missing, again, is rain of any substance. With deficits growing by the day, the drought situation is worsening once again, and significantly at that. Presently, more than 70% of Illinois is in some state of drought.

The drought situation is worsening yet again over much of Illinois, including the Stateline. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Locally, the situation is even worse. Right now, nearly 15% of Winnebago County, more than half of Rock County, and about two-thirds of Green County are in a state of Extreme Drought.

A good part of southern Wisconsin and a small part of northern Illinois are now in an extreme drought. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Unfortunately, on that front, improvements are not foreseen. While there are small rain chances Monday and Tuesday of next week, the longer range outlooks call for a continued drier than normal pattern.

