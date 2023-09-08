Sycamore teen dies after stabbing Thursday night; suspect in custody

SYCAMORE, Ill. (WIFR) - A homicide investigation is underway after a 17-year-old boy dies Thursday.

Sycamore police responded just after 6 p.m. for a stabbing report near Elm Street and Somonauk Street.

When officers arrived, they found the teen in severe condition. Witnesses told police he was involved in an altercation and stabbed by another minor.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital but did not survive his injuries. During the investigation, a juvenile suspect was found at a Sycamore residence and taken into custody. Authorities have not released his identity to the public.

The Sycamore Police Department is working with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office on the case.

“This was an isolated incident and there is no known threat to the public,” law enforcement stated Friday in a news release.

