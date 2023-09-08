Stateline pumpkin patches prepare for the fall season

(WIFR) - With Labor Day in the rear view mirror, we’re unofficially experiencing fall. Which means the build up to the spooky season is underway and it’s almost time to pick those pumpkins.

“We want each one of our guests to have the experience of finding that perfect one,” Andy Smith said, general manager of Edwards Apple Orchard in Poplar Grove.

However, it’s not just Halloween that makes this crop popular. It’s also a favorite flavor in foods and beverages, like coffee.

“Pumpkin pie, pumpkin bread, pumpkin cake. The squash, again the soup the French soup, a lot of people like to roast it, bake it,” said Thyme and Again Farm owner, Rod Kramer.

The summer drought and scorching hot temperatures could be seen as a worry to most farmers, but not Andy and Rod.

“Pumpkins like a nice wet spring, a wet July, but in august if it didn’t rain at all they love that,” Rod said.

Both farms’ pumpkins will soon be ready to find new homes.

“We got the rains when we needed them, but not too much rain to really push some disease pressure that we sometimes have out here in the pumpkin patch,” Andy said.

So even though the winter season is almost here, do not fear, you can start buying your pumpkins at both locations starting September 16th.

“This is it, this is the reason we do the work we do throughout the season just to have this chance to welcome guests back to the orchard, to get a taste of fall,” Andy said.

In fact, as well as gourds and other fruit and veg, both locations support and sell products from local businesses. So if you’re in the mood for things like honey, jams or even candles, you can find them there, and support small businesses at the same time.

